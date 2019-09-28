‘Vodafone has awakened my interest in programming’

Priscilla Fianu, a student of the University of Ghana, who participated in this year’s Cygnus Camp Reloaded 2019, has paid a glowing tribute to the programme and its organisers.

Priscilla says Vodafone Ghana Foundation and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) deserved commendation for arousing her interest in programming.

Recounting her experience, Priscilla said, “I have learnt a lot from the Cygnus Camp Reloaded 2019. I can now code using tools such as HTML, CSS and Word Press. My interest in programming and coding has taken a new turn. I feel inspired to learn more about technology and improve my coding skills. I am grateful to Vodafone Ghana for this unique experience.”

The four-day Cygnus camp, a brainchild of the College of Engineering, empowers girls in STEM across second-cycle schools in the country with new trends in technology, new thinking, innovation and creativity. Vodafone’s support was mainly in the area of digital skills including coding, online education, mentoring and entrepreneurship.

A total of 300 participants, made up of 90 per cent females, attended the session.



Commenting on the initiative, Ebenezer Amankwah, Head of Corporate Relations at Vodafone Ghana said, “Vodafone is always in the business of empowering the youth to become relevant in the current digital age. It is satisfying to know that this camp has positively impacted the lives of the participants. Our partnership with the KNUST College of Engineering has been beneficial over the years and we look forward, with renewed focus, towards an exciting future.”

Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s numerous digital initiatives, including the National Coding Programme, continue to support government’s efforts in making Ghana a digitalised economy. The programme is looking to impact over 10,000 youths with basic and advanced skills in the next five years. The company’s digital education platform – Instant Schools – has also received over 7million visits on its website since its introduction in 2017.

﻿BY TIMES REPORTER