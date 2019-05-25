VLISCO TO HEADLINE 2019 PASSION FOR FASHION

Giant in quality African wax print, VLISCO, will this year headline one of the most anticipated events in the fashion circles, Passion for Fashion 2019.

This year’s event is under the theme, “Fashion for Freedom” and is scheduled to take place on June 22, 2019.



The event which is aimed at celebrating Africa designs, will be held at the Providence Event Centre in Labadi.

The show powered by Solid Multimedia and Empire GH, will showcase both men- and ladies wear made by seasoned fashion designers on the night.



Interestingly, on that same night, fashion will meet music, as organisers have put in place an exciting musical package to serenade the atmosphere in the auditorium.













On the night, the auditiorium would be charged with designs from the top-brass in the industry, thus, Abrantie the gentleman, ADJOA Yeboah, Lokita, Afriken by Nana, Fihankra, Deshe Collecttion, JANTS Collection, APHIA Sakyi, and other international designers showcasing their creativity.



Against this backdrop, the organizers are urging all stakeholders in the fashion industry to make a point to be part of this year’s celebration.

Additionally, they have indicated there would be other surprises to thrill clienteles of the event.



For them, the time is now for Ghana to make a huge fashion statement with such events.



Additionally, Antilda Espace, Kemy Brown Makeover, Arkofa Makeover, Portia Adenyo, Desired look and Vine Imagery have tied their strings to the event as sponsors.



To make the event a success, Zeex TV, CeeJay Multimedia, ISIS Models, Providence Event Centre FASHION GH TV, TV7, and Max TV have all partnered.



Other partners include, Fashion Ghana, Fashion Pivot, Diaries of Blues, Monte OZ, and ADD image among others.