Vivo offers more convenience to customers

Vivo Energy Ghana, the sole distributor and marketer of Shell branded fuels and lubricants has unveiled its modern shop brand, ‘Welcome’ to offer convenience, variety, and optimum customer satisfaction to its clients.

The shops come with a bakery and other facilities to provide customers with a quick snack, breakfast and other exciting offers.

The new Welcome shops located at Adenta, Haatso, Tema Community 8 and Castle Road-Asylum Down Shell service stations offer customers “more than they expect.”

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ebenezer Faulkner, assured customers of the company’s continuous investments in its operations to offer them world class shopping experience.

“The opening of this modern and contemporary Welcome brand is testament to the convenience and variety that we want to bring to our customers.

“These investments in introducing other shop format brands and offers, demonstrate our resolve to develop our business in Ghana and to meet the changing needs of our customers”, he said.

The Atukpai Mantse of Adabraka, Nii Tetteh Adjabeng who graced the occasion, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for ensuring that highest safety standards in its operations,

He urged the managers of Vivo Ghana to maintain those standards to ensure that safety and convenience of its clients remained their hallmark.