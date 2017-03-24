VIP staff educated on best practices

The Director in charge of Planning and Programmes, at the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), David Osafo Adonteng has urged drivers to abide by the road safety regulations to curb the increasing rate of accidents in the country.

He said most of the accidents were as a result of human error, which could have been avoided.

Mr Adonteng gave the advice during a sensitisation programme for drivers of the VIP Jeoun Transport Company Limited in Accra yesterday to educate them on best practices.

It was organised by the NRSC in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority. As part of the programme, educational fliers on road safety issues were presented to the drivers.

Mr Adonteng said drivers should avoid human errors such as overspeeding, drink driving, wrongful overtaking and use of mobile phones whiles driving.

He stressed the need to save the country’s human resources (lives) and property.

The Director commended the management of the VIP for ensuring professionalism among their drivers at all times and their contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Mr Adonteng said the educational drive would be extended to other terminals to ensure that drivers complied with the road safety regulation.

The Head of Education, Research and Training of the MTTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alexander Kweku Obeng expressed worry over the increasing spate of accidents.

He said from January to March 19, this year a total of 479 people had died and 2,785 injuries were recorded through road accidents.

DSP Obeng said 841pedestrain knock downs were also recorded within the same period.

He urged drivers to manage speed and desist from driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Officer in Charge of Training at the DVLA, Thomas Nintori called on drivers to do checks on their vehicles before undertaking on their journeys.

He said drivers should also ensure their wipers, brake lights, and mirrors, among others, were in the best condition at all times.

The Director of VIP, Yaw Marfo commended the officials for educating the drivers, stating that it would go a long way to ensure sanity on the roads.

He called for more of such collaboration between the safety officials and the company, whiles he urged the drivers to take the training seriously to help protect the passengers and property at all times.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi