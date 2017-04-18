Vigah, others get GOC appointment

New Times Corporation’s (NTC) sports writer, John Vigah has been appointed together with 17 other seasoned Sports Journalists to form an 18-member media relations sub-committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to ensure effective communication agenda of the committee.

Mr. Paul Atchoe, the First Vice President of the GOC, said Mr. Herbert Mensah, a member of the GOC Executive Board and the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, would chair the sub-committee.

Its priority is to position the GOC as a sports brand of choice and spearhead the agenda of effective communication for the body.

It also has experienced broadcasters such as Charles Osei Asibey, President of Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation, who would serve as the Communication Manager whiles sports writer Mr. Kenneth Odeng Addae would be the Press Officer of the sub-committee.

Below are the appointed members of the sub-committee:

Herbert Mensah (Chairman); Mawuko Afadzinu; Charles Osei Asibey – Director of Communication; Kenneth Odeng Addae; Sammy Okine – (Online); Maurice Quansah (SWAG); Michael Oti-Adjei (TV3 Network Limited); Moses Antwi Benefo (Global Media Alliance); Benedict Owusu Danquah (Multi Media Grorp) and Chris Nunoo (Daily Graphic).

The rest are John Vigah (Ghanaian Times); Tony Bebil (EIB Network); Nana Darkwa Gyasi (Network Broadcasting); Dan Kweku Yeboah (Despite Group); George Lomotey (GBC); Kwabena Asante Nfodwo (GAR, E/R, V/R Rep); Bright Kankam Boadu (A/S, B/A, N/R Rep) and Alex Kobina Stone (W/R, C/R Rep).-GNA