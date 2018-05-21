Vice President donates bus to Mfantsipim School

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented a bus to the Mfantsipim School to augment the existing one in the school which breaks down frequently.

The presentation follows a pledge by the Vice President during last year’s speech and prize giving day of Mfantsipim School.

In his stead, the bus was presented by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan to management of the school.

Giving a comment before presenting the bus, Mr Duncan mentioned the government’s commitment towards improving infrastructure in the various senior high schools (SHS).

He commended teachers of Mfantsipim School for the work they are doing in the training of the youth.

He noted that the school was facing challenges with regard to dining hall, classroom and other issues.

He therefore appealed to old students of the school to also support the government in providing improved infrastructure for the institution.

“All old students of this institution should support efforts of management in transforming the school,” he said.

The headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Manfred Barton Odro, in his remarks after receiving the bus, expressed appreciation to the Vice President for the support to the school.

He expressed the commitment of the school to adopt the best maintenance culture in handling the bus.

From David O. Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast