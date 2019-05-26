VGMA@20: An anti-climax

The hopes of many patrons who trooped to the New Dome at the Accra International Conference Centre last Saturday to have a feel of the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) were dashed as a result of misconduct of two popular Ghanaian musicians- Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy

These two celebrities threw caution to the wind by allowing their egos to take better part of them as their followers engaged in fisticuffs at the auditorium thus bringing the well attended programme to a temporary halt.

This disgraceful conduct dismayed many dignitaries including Ministers of State, Diplomats, legendary Ghanaian musicians and other well meaning citizens who left the chaotic scene to seek shelter elsewhere.

“This is an issue of safety first” one man said, while dashing out of the Conference Centre.

Interestingly, Shatta Wale won two awards on the night, thus, Highlife Song of the Year, with his smash hit song, “My Level” and Raggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, with his soothing song, “Gringo”.

At this point, the signs were clear, that patrons and millions of audience watching from the comfort of their homes, were up for a night to celebrate authentic Ghanaian music.

Unfortunately, this dream became a mirage, when Shatta Wale and his militants stormed the stage, during a presentation to Stonebwoy, for winning Raggae/Dancehall artiste of the Year.

This act, which was the darkest spot on the 20th edition, caused a lot of pandemonium, which made Stonebwoy brandish a gun, when he realised his life was under threat.

The event was then suspended for almost one hour, and later continued, however, it was evident from the mood of the organisers, the energy and enthusiasm with which the show commenced with, had waned.

Sarkodie emerged as the Artiste of the Decade but organisers held on to the announcement of the Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year, which according to them, would be announced at a press conference.

Sadly, the flamboyant event which was promising and aimed at celebrating 20 years of awarding excellence in Ghana music had come to an abrupt end.

Following that the organisers lodged a complaint with the Police the next day, resulting in the invitation of the two artistes, who were subsequently detained and granted bail on Monday.

There was awe-inspiring opening, by Adina, Teephlow and Dave de Music Box, as they raised the curtains with the new theme song for the VGMA, “Our Music Lives”.

The likes of Obuaba J.A Adofo, Mary Ghansah, and Prof. Mc Abraham were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Additionally Kwanpa won the Traditional band of the Year, with Mister Okyere, walking home with the Instrumentalists of the Year.

Intermittently, there we re splendid performances, by music diva, Efya, Sydney, Kuami Eugene, Kidi amongst others.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme