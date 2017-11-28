Vehicle owners, traders face hardship at Yapei Buipe … following closure of bridges

Vehicle owners and traders in the northern part of the country are fuming at the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the temporary closure of the Yapei and Buipe bridges.

Stranded passengers and drivers at the Yepei bridge said that the closure of the two bridges had brought untold hardship to the people of the Northern Region.

Mallam Yakubu Husein, a vehicle owner in an interview with Ghanaian Times on Sunday at Yapei, said if suitable alternative routes were not found it could collapse businesses in the north.

He said that many perishable goods had been destroyed at bridges during the period of the closure.

Mallam Husein further said that the closure of the bridges would aggravate the already high poverty situation in the area.

He indicated that many business men and women were losing millions of Ghana cedis as their business partners had terminated their contracts as a result of the closure of the brides.

Mallam Husein therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to find ways to ameliorate the plight of the businessmen and women.

Another passenger Mr Kwame Asare said passengers were suffering too much at the bridges and indicated that commuters were finding it very difficult to get food and water in the area.

“As you can see there is no good drinking water and food for sales here, Mr Asare lamented.

Another commercial driver, Inusah Ziblim in an interview with the Ghanaian Times alleged that the security personnel at the bridge were collecting money from saloon cars and other buses and allowing them to the pass on bridge.

He alleged that some saloon cars and bus drivers paid between GH¢50 and GH¢100 to security personnel before they were allowed to cross.

A visit to the Yapei bridge revealed that several long vehicles and buses were parked at the shoulders of the road with hundreds of passengers stranded.

Meanwhile, motor cycle riders have taken advantage of the situation to make money as they ferry stranded passengers across the bridges for a fee.

Mr Imoro Adam, a motorbike rider told that the Ghanaian Times that for past six days he was making not less than GH¢200 daily.

