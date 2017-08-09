Veep to lead Republic Day walk on Sat.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia would lead this year’s Republic Day Walk scheduled to start from the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Saturday.

Mr Abdul Karim Hatsu, Chairman of the El-Wak Keep Fit Club, in a press release said the walk, which is on the theme, ‘Ghana at 60: Staying Fit in a Healthy Environment for Unity and National Development,’ begins at exactly 6am.

He said about 60 keep fit clubs from the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Volta regions, as well as participants from Togo are expected to take part in the walk, which is in its 18th year.

Mr Hatsu said the walk, which is being organized by the El-Wak Keep Fit Club is aimed at enhancing the health status and well-being of the participants.

He said it was also to provide the platform for good social and business networking with top business executives.

“We are maintaining our traditional route covering a distance of about 15 kilometres, starting from the El-Wak Stadium through 37 Military Hospital, Pig Farm, Kotobabi, Newtown, Nima-Mamobi, Accra Girls and back to the starting point,” Mr Hatsu added.

