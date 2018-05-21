Veep: Govt committed to educating more Ghanaians for devt

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the government is committed to creating opportunities for more young people to get quality education to enable them contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

According to the Vice President, the gap in knowledge had been identified as the main constraint hindering the country’s development and indicated that the government’s strategy of dealing with the situation was to invest in educating more Ghanaians.

The Vice President made these remarks at the Jubilee House on Friday when organisers of the Huawei Seed for the Future Programme called on him.

He said the country had abundant resources to reposition it on the path of development but had a high deficit in knowledge gap.

“Resource gap has never been our problem. If the availability of resources was the only challenge, we would have been way ahead in development,” he said and added that the quicker the nation bridged the gap in knowledge, the better.

Dr Bawumia said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of building a Ghana Beyond Aid was hinged on building a knowledge-based economy.

“In the area of ICT, the government has done a lot. We are now doing most of the things we should have done many years ago. We are doing a lot and we will continue to do that to ensure that we build a digitised economy,” he said.

The Vice President said the introduction of the national identification card project, digital address system, paperless port, smart drivers’ licence, interoperability, among others, were building blocks in the new digitised economy.

He said the introduction of the national identification cards would give the government the basis for building a whole new economy which would have a huge impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

Another major project on the government’s plate, according to the Vice President was the digitisation of all lands in the country.

The move, he said, would help address the challenges of purchasing lands, transferring land, and help develop the country’s mortgage industry.

The Vice President noted that the government was committed to using ICT to improve agriculture, education, healthcare, trade and industry, among others.