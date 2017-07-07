VACANCY FOR APPOINTMENT AS SUB EDITOR
NEW TIMES CORPORATION
EXTERNAL ADVERTISEMENT
VACANCY FOR APPOINTMENT AS DEPUTY EDITOR
The Corporation requires the service of an experienced persons to fill the vacant position
as Deputy Editor.
JOB TITLE: Deputy Editor (Ghanaian Times)
JOB PURPOSE:
Responsible for providing technical, administrative and coordination support to the Editor in the production of the Ghanaian Times in line with New Times Corporation’s goals and objectives and within the framework of the company’s strategy, budget, policies and ethical standards.
DUTIES
- Contribute to taking Editorial decisions for the paper in terms of its news content to ensure increase in sales
- Assist with the supervision and co-ordination of the various desks of the newspaper.
- Co-ordinate the work of the Page Editors, ensuring implementation of Editorial Conference decisions as well as timely completion of the editorial processes to facilitate the production of the paper.
- Assist with planning the content of the newspaper according to the house style and editorial policy
- Act as an administrator on behalf of the Editor and deal with problems hindering the smooth execution of work in the Department
- Stand in for the Editor when absent to ensure that the editorial process runs smoothly.
- Co-ordinate the preparation of the budget for the Ghanaian Times to enable the monitoring and control of expenses
- Ensure effective and timely appraisal of subordinate staff, maintain discipline and see to the welfare of staff in the Department
- Assist with the training and development, professionalism and motivation of the staff of the Department.
- Develop ideas for events and implement accordingly.
EXTERNAL RELATIONS: Writers and contributors to the newspaper.
INTERNAL RELATIONS: Editor, Editorial Staff and Printing Manager
RESPONSIBILITY FOR ASSETS: Efficient utilization of human, material and technological resources allocated to the Section
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE: 1st Degree in Communications, Journalism or related field with a minimum of 8 years relevant working experience at a senior level. A Master’s Degree in a relevant field will be an advantage
SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- A strong interest in current events/affairs
- Ability to tell what makes an interesting angle to a story
- Must work well under the pressure of daily deadlines.
- Strong writing/editing/proofreading skills
- Hands on experience with MS Office and reasonable knowledge of design and publishing software and tools
- Proven familiarity with online and social media best practices
- An eye for detail along with critical thinking
- Prioritizing and multitasking
ATTRIBUTES
- High integrity and confidentiality
- Must be self-disciplined and self-motivated
- Must be fair and firm.
MODE OF APPLICATION
All applications must be supported by Curriculum Vitae (CV) and photo copies of certificate should be forwarded to:
HR & ADMIN. MANAGER
NEW TIMES CORPORATION
P.O. BOX 2638
ACCRA.
CLOSING DATE: JULY 18, 2017