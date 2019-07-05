V/R veterinary officer advocates modern disease control

Dr Shitu Muhammed, Volta Regional Veterinary Officer, has called for the promotion of modern disease control methods among farmers.



He said most farmers, particularly those in remote and rural areas, held on to unscientific approaches to crop and animal disease control, and that was hampering efforts by agricultural extension and veterinary officers at containing them.



Dr Muhammed, who made the call at a meeting of the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee in Ho, lamented that the position of such farmers was aiding to the spread of controllable diseases in the West African sub region.



He said if not checked, the practices could also cause diseases to spread from animals to humans, and said there was the need for farmers to adopt modern animal disease eradication programmes.



Dr Muhammed mentioned that during the 2017 Anthrax outbreak at Adaklu, and the 2018 Rabies occurrence in Keta, communities attributed the incidents to acts of God, and were unwilling to support veterinary officers control the situation.



“Some farmers even taste agrochemicals to measure their potency, and proper education on disease control, food hygiene and agricultural best practices must be made a priority,” he stated.



Dr Muhammed called on the assemblies to show interest in agriculture, and readily support disease eradication campaigns.



Mr Felix Chaahaah, Volta Regional Coordinating Director, asked environmental health officers to increase surveillance of food processors and vendors.



He also asked them to ensure that all food vendors were tested and licensed by the Health Service, to prevent the outbreak and spread of diseases.



“Environment health officers must be on their toes. They must step up their inspection of food vendors, slaughter houses, drinking pubs and other public places. We need public education more than sanctions,” Mr Chaahaah stated.

GNA