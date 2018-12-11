Utd, Arsenal chase Hertha Berlin talent

MANCHESTER United and Arsenal are watching Hertha Berlin wonderkid Arne Maier.

The 19-year-old has been labelled the ‘new Toni Kroos’ in the Bundesliga.

Midfielder Maier has established himself in the first team at Hertha and is a Germany Under-21 international.

But the star looks set to be named in the next full Germany squad, following in the footsteps of hero Kroos.

He is rated at £15million by his club.

But his age would mean the Prem giants would need to pay almost double that to get him.

Maier made his 16th appearance of the campaign on Saturday as he helped Hertha to a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

On-loan Liverpool ace Marko Grujic scored the decisive strike to claim the points.

That was enough to keep Hertha in sixth spot in the Bundesliga.

Maier will have United and Arsenal scouts watching him again next weekend when he and his team-mates travel to Stuttgart.

