Use police to maintain law, order in metropolis Regional Minister to AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has been directed to resource personnel of the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order within the metropolis.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashittey observed that such a move was expedient to sustain the ongoing decongestion exercise being undertaken by the AMA.

He was speaking to the media after touring some areas within the city to assess the level of compliance with the exercise.

The tour took him to places including the Central Business District, Tema Station, Circle – Odawna, Avenor and Kaneshie.

He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the AMA, Mr Mohammed Adjei-Sowah, the Metro Coordinating Director, Sam Ayeh-Datey and members of the Metropolitan Security Committee comprising the Police and AMA task force.

Mr Ashittey submitted that the exercise may not achieve its long term goals if the Assembly relied solely on ‘Metro guards’ and task force members.

“We are therefore relying on the AMA to direct an amount of money to the police aside the taskforce so they can add the surveillance to their duties to maintain a disciplined city.

The Minister said the decongestion exercise will soon be extended to other parts of Accra including Adenta, Madina, and Tema.

He entreated Ghanaians to uphold discipline to maintain a healthy city while assuring that government will do its part to promote the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Mr Adjei-Sowah on his part expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by traders to the AMA directive.

He vowed that the Assembly won’t relent on sustaining the exercise to rid the city of filth and lawlessness.

“There are many markets available that are virtually empty because these traders have moved onto the streets and we are entreating them to go back there to trade,” he stressed.

The AMA had for the past week embarked on an exercise to rid hawkers and traders off pavements and footbridges in the metropolis as part of efforts to decongest the city.

The Assembly says the activities of the traders and hawkers impede the flow of vehicular and human traffic and contribute to the heaps of garbage along major streets of the metropolis.

They indicated that such activities were against the AMA hawkers’ bye-law of 2011 and section 117(1) of the road traffic regulations, 2012(L.I.2180).

