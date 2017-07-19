USAID to roll out reading revolution project

The USAID Partnership for Education (Learning) is set to launch a nationwide reading project to encourage reading among pupils.

The five-year project is to promote reading using local languages in 110 beneficiary districts.

Dubbed, “Learn to read, Read to learn” the project is targeted at Kindergarten Two and Primary Two pupils, and is expected to benefit some 1.1million pupils from over 6,800 schools.

The rolling out of the project follows a successful pilot project in Yendi in the Northern Region where the Dagbani Language was used for reading lessons in 20 schools.

It is being implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service with the aim of improving learning outcomes.

To ensure the successful implementation of the project, the USAID Learning has held a stakeholder meeting with media managers with the aim of establishing partnerships for the sustainability of the project.

The 2014 and 2015 Early Grading Assessment reports indicates that 50 per cent of Ghanaian children in primary grade two struggle to read a single word.

Dr Guitele Nicoleau, USAID Learning Chief of Party addressing the media stakeholders, was optimistic that the project would yield positive results which would support the provision of quality education in the country.

According to her, it was critical that more attention was placed on teaching and learning and not only access to education, adding that “what happens in the classroom should be a matter of concern to all stakeholders.”

Touching on the Yendi pilot project, she said the project produced incredible outcomes in eight weeks, adding that the pupils found reading enjoyable and have been able to effectively learn to read, starting with the Dagbani language.

As a result, she announced that a reading quiz competition would be held among the 20 schools in the Yendi municipality on July 24, 2017.

For his part, Mr Samuel Ntow, GES Director of Private Schools, who represented the GES Director General, lauded the project, saying it falls in line with the service’s commitment to deliver quality education.

He said the GES was mindful of the reading gap in schools, and was addressing it through the introduction of local language courses at the teacher training colleges to prepare teachers to enhance reading lessons.

By Edmund Mingle