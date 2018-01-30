US Ambassador lauds govt for fight against galamsey

The United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert Jackson, has commended the government for the fight against illegal mining ( galamsey).

Mr Jackson said the destruction of water bodies and degradation of the environment by illegal miners was a threat to the very existence of the country.

He stated that the government’s commitment to improve the income and health status of the people would be realised if the vigorous campaign against illegal mining was sustained.

Mr Jackson who was in the Northern Region to assess the projects and programmes being funded by the US government in the region made the comment in Tamale on Saturday in an interaction with journalists.

The US government is spending millions of dollars in supporting a number of project areas as education, food security and health.

He therefore encouraged the government and its partners in campaign against galamsey to ensure its success.

The ambassador however expressed worried about the vigilantism that engulfed the country recently and entreated the government to implore measures to halt the ascendancy of the vigilantism as soon as practicable.

Mr Jackson hinted of the US government’s commitment to support the security agencies with the needed tools and skills.

The ambassador said the plans to support the security were to enable them to always be top of the security situation.

Mr Jackson also reiterated the US government’s readiness to continue to extend more assistance to the agriculture section in order to address the food insecurity in the country.

He commended the media practitioners in the area for their good jobs and urged them to continue to highlight the problems and challenges for prompt solutions.

The ambassador assured the journalists of the area of his outfit’s commitment to support them with necessary equipment to execute their function without fears or favour.

From: Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Tamale.