US Ambassador confers with members of Council of State

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan yesterday paid a courtesy call on the members of the Council of State in Accra.

The call was to afford her the opportunity to familiarise herself with the workings of the council, and also to discuss issues of mutual benefit for her country and Ghana as a whole.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting which was held behind closed doors were trade facilitation, governance and security.

Present at the meeting which lasted well over-one-and-half hours were the Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Mr Sam Okudzeto, Nana Owusu Nsiah, Paa Kofi Ansong, Mr Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, Dr Margaret Amoakohene, Mrs Georgina Adepa Konadu Kusi and Nana Appiah Nuamah II.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the council, Nana Otuo Siriboe said it was an honour to receive the Ambassador to their outfit.

He explained that the council was cut in the mode of the US senate and though it was as rich and resourceful, it was blessed with the needed manpower to perform its duties.

Nana Otuo Siriboe explained that the council was of a 25-member council made up of 11 nominees appointed by the President, 10 members each elected from the then 10 regions and four ex-officio members.

He said they acted as the mouthpiece of the larger society in proffering critical advice to the President.

On her part, Ms Sullivan said the visit which was under her behest was to help deepen relations with the council and also understand how it operated.

She said the meeting would afford her the opportunity to know where the two bodies could collaborate for the mutual benefit of their respective countries.

By Cliff Ekuful