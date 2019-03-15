Urgent measures needed to avoid future militia repercussions

Reverend Professor Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso, Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC), has urged the president to use his authority to take urgent measures to avoid any future repercussions from the deeds of militia groups, since they have the tendency of causing mayhem.

“What’s happening now can be a prototype to what will happen during the 2020 general elections and we need to rescue our country today because tomorrow will be too late,” he cautioned.

Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso charged the Inspector General of Police to take action like he promised because his administration has been a disappointment so far, however, he advised the unemployed youth “not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their parochial interests since they (politicians) do not put their relatives at the forefront to undertake such errands for them.

He described as ‘nonsense’, the claim by politicians that vigilante groups belong to individuals within parties and not the political parties themselves saying “politicians only play on the intelligence of the citizenry if they say the groups do not belong to the political parties.

“They are hurting us, telling us that we have no brains, we are stupid and cannot think, it is the state that can own the army and if individuals are claiming ownership, they must be brought to book,” Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso fumed.

Since the campaign to rid the political space of thuggery, the two leading political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have denied knowledge of vigilantes groups aligned to their course, however, they acknowledged that individual members within the parties have been sponsoring and financing their activities. –myjoyonline.com