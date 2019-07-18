Upper East Region town hall meeting scheduled for July 22

Fifteen Municipal and District Assemblies are expected to make presentations on the status of the implementation of government’s projects and policies, exhibitions of executed government’s projects at a town hall meeting slated for July 22, at Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

The Regional Information Officer (RIO) of the Information Services Department (ISD), Mr Bennin Issifu, who disclosed this here on Tuesday, indicated that the presentations of the projects would cover from the 2017-2019.

According to him, the town hall meeting was expected to highlight the implementation of the government’s flagship programmes in the areas of Agriculture, Health, Education, Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) among others.

Mr Issifu indicated that sector ministers from the aforementioned ministries would be in attendance and called on key stakeholders from the region including traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, political parties, the media, and identifiable groups to endeavor to participate.

He said that the event was the second in the series and explained that the town hall meeting was to provide the platform for duty bearers to explain to the citizenry on how state resources entrusted to them were being utilised.

He stated that apart from that, it would afford the people the opportunity to make inputs into shaping national policies and programmes, as well as help ensure transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, information gathered by the Ghanaian Times from the region, revealed that while almost all the municipal and district chief executives had prepared very well for the event, majority of key stakeholders had also indicated that they would attend the programme.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BOLGATANGA