Upper East records 334 under tree schools

Stakeholders at a press soiree organised by the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council for media practitioners on Friday, expressed worry about the considerable number of schools under trees in the region.

Information gathered from the Regional Directorate by Ghanaian Times revealed that as at April, 2017, 334 basic schools were under trees whilst 246 schools were in a dilapidated condition in the region.

Out of the 13 districts, Bawku municipality recorded the highest of this number with 75 schools either under trees , followed by Garu-Tempane with 74, Bawku West with 71, Kassena Nankana municipality with 68 and Pusiga with 46.

The rest are: Talensi with 43, followed by Bongo with 37, Builsa North and Bolgatanga both with 35, Builsa South and KassenaNankana West both with 31 and the Binduri and Nabdam districts recording 18 and 16 schools respectively.

The collated figures of the situation were sent to the Director General of Ghana Education Service as directed by it at that time but did not attract any action.

The stakeholders made up of heads of department and the media stated that the situation was not only compromising access and quality of education delivery in the affected schools, but also exposes the school children to harsh weather conditions.

The stakeholders who stressed that education was one of the major tools that could be used to fight poverty, diseases and conflict in the area, underscored the urgent need for measures to be put in place to address the situation.

The Regional Director of Education, Ms Madam Patricia Ayikor, who admitted to the pronouncement made by the stakeholders about the schools under trees, stated that the Directorate did not have the resources to address the problem.

The Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari , who tasked the municipal and district assemblies to make education one of their topmost priority, entreated them to significantly consider the schools under trees.

Another major concern that was raised by the stakeholders was the lack of furniture in many basic schools compelling the school pupils of such schools to lie on their stomach to study.

