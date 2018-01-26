Unlicensed doctor arrested for treating patients

A 45-year-old man has been apprehended by the police for allegedly practising as a medical doctor without license at the Royal Star Clinic at Kotobabi in Accra.

Charles Acquah was nabbed in a joint operation by the police and the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) while he was attending to a patient.

‘Dr’ Acquah had his medical school training at the M. Gorky Donestk National Medical University and later transferred in the sixth year to the Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University both in Ukraine where he completed his training in June 2015.

Further checks by the MDC revealed that ‘Dr’ Acquah was registered as a physician assistant by the Council in the year 2011 but failed to renew his licence when it got expired.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Eli Kwasi Atikpui, who confirmed this to the media yesterday, said the suspect showed up at the Council in the year 2015 to register for the October 2015 examination for foreign trained practitioners but failed the examination.

He said ‘Dr’ Acquah subsequently took part in the October 2016 and November 2017 examinations and again failed both.

“He was supposed to have come for an introductory letter to an accredited hospital for an attachment for a period of six months before he writes the next examination which he failed or refused to do,” he said.

Dr. Atipui said it was dangerous for ‘Dr’ Acquah to be attending to patients, “he has not been registered or approved by the Council so it is very dangerous for him to take care of patients”.

He appealed to the public to be vigilant towards doctors and the facilities they visit for medical attention and report to the Council as soon as possible to stop their illegal operations in the country.

He said ‘Dr’ Acquah would soon be put before court.

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong