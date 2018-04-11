University of Mines ends innovation and career fair

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa, has ended its fourth innovation and career fair on the theme ,’Think smart,Be innovative 2018’.

The fair, organised annually, provides a platform for students of UMaT to display their projects which have positive impact in the society.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Jerry Kuma, noted in an address that the main objective of the fair was to help unearth the entrepreneur potentials in their students.

He said it was also a flagship programme of the university, which would continue to be one of the main pillars in the training of their students.

“We all know that engineers are trained in many institutions but l can assure you that currently the best place to be trained as an engineer with practical skills is here at UMaT,” he noted.

Explaining more on the theme, the Vice Chancellor, said it was relevant because the current global economy was characterised by constant innovation product, improvement and competition.

He said as the best public funded university in the area of science and engineering education, they fully support the President’s policy of a Ghana beyond aid.

Prof. Kuma said to achieve the President’s vision, the creative and advanced ideas of these young students who were the future leaders should receive financial assistance from the government.

He indicated that their research outcomes and innovations produced should be commercialised to promote small businesses and startups in Ghana and beyond.

Prof. Kuma appealed to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and other agencies interested in supporting young people to create an enabling entrepreneur environment to fund, train and support these innovators to develop business models that would stand the test of time.

He further called on industry players and partners who intended to do business with the university to contact them for discussions.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Afro-Palms, Mr Kwame Ababio, who is a product of UMaT in his presentation as the guest speaker said a research conducted by his outfit on the agricultural sector revealed that even though oil palm was an indigenous crop in Africa, Ghana spent 100 million dollars to import oil palm products because 80 per cent of the farmers lacked technology.

Mr Ababio stated that based on the finding, he used his engineering ability to design a technology locally to solve the problems faced by farmers.

He said the technology which cost 40,000 dollars instead of 100,000US dollars on the world market has been in the system for the past three years.

He said it has saved 15,000 oil palm trees with 200 farmers benefiting.

The CEO said his outfit had created 20 jobs from the project and 200,000 liters of palm oil have also been produced.

Projects presented by some students included an improved palm oil extractor machine, W2e biofuel production, alcohol detector, campus steeze, walk through UMaT new site and augmented reality.

GNA