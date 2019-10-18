‘Unity, accountability will enhance c’nity devt’

Isaac Acquah Junior, an aspiring assembly member for the Buduburam Electoral Area in the Central Region, has assured that he will sustain the development of the community through unity and accountability.

He explained that he had lived in the Buduburam community for 10 years but had not seen much development in the area hence the need to take the opportunity to vie for the assembly seat in the 2019 District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections.

“Accountability and unity are my key elements since my aspiring area is made of nationals from different countries, with unity, everyone can work together for better results, if elected. I will build a well-demarcated market, provide waste bins in every area to ensure hygienic community, streetlights to prevent criminal activities at night and develop a pitch, especially for the youth to engage in sporting activities.

“The move is prompted by observations I made for years living as a resident in Buduburam, however, some previous leaders depended on the central government for funds to embark on projects in the communities, but I will negotiate for funds from concerned stakeholders and institutions to initiate schemes that will benefit the community,” Mr Acquah Jnr stressed.

He said he ran a school that admitted different nationals and was able to maintain peace among the students and parents of the school, and would apply same to his subjects should he be victorious. In addition, he promised to engage all associations in Buduburam, hold health walks and organise friendly football matches to bring the people together and was optimistic to win the December 17, 2019, but would accept defeat when unsuccessful. -GNA