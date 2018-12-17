United ready to sell Pogba January

Manchester United have decided to cut their losses on midfielder Paul Pogba, and he could be out of the club as soon as January.

The 25-year-old has not started for United’s last two Premier League games, and put in a dreadful performance against Valencia in their Champions League dead rubber.

That appears to have been the last straw for United’s board and Ed Woodward, because they are now prepared to sanction a move that could see him leave as soon as this winter. They will look to recoup the £89 million they spent to bring him to the club in 2016.

Juventus are the likeliest destination, and his former club could help facilitate the move by sending one of Miralem Pjanic or Alex Sandro to Old Trafford.

The Mirror report that United would even be willing to let Pogba leave in January on loan provided they were assured of receiving a fee for him in the summer.

The same paper mentions that another United midfielder, Andreas Pereira, could soon be on his way out of the club. West Ham want to bring him in on loan, and Chelsea and Arsenal want him on a permanent deal. While his contract is due to end at the end of the season, his club can extend the deal by a further year to prevent him leaving on a free. – Yahoo Sport UK