‘United can still win everything this season’

ZLATAN Ibrahimovic is confident healthy-again Manchester United have a squad capable of challenging for trophies on all fronts this season.

The 36-year-old Swede, who tore his ACL in April, made his first appearance in seven months during United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

That game also marked the return of Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo from long-term injuries and Ibrahimovic is confident United now have the depth and quality to begin clawing back the eight-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“I think we can chase City, why is it not a possibility?” said Ibrahimovic. “We are all here because we want to win and we need to because they are first.

“I can talk of what Paul brings – big quality. Today it was like he hasn’t been injured for a month, he brings such big quality, a different quality and I bring experience and mine.

“I try to help the guys much as possible and do what I can.

“This week the manager has been very happy because he has a full team for the first time this season and as a coach you want those opportunities and alternatives to make changes.

“I think there is a possibility of winning everything. We were early into it last year and won two trophies and we are stronger this season. We believe we can do it.”

Ibrahimovic’s comeback – a good month ahead of schedule – has been remarkably quick, given the seriousness of the injury and his age.

The veteran forward is happy to have repaid the faith shown in him by Jose Mourinho, who signed him to a lucrative new deal while he was still recuperating.

“It’s fantastic to be playing,” he said. “Jose said, ‘Do whatever you want, I trust in you and you know what you have to do,’ so I was not worried.” – Sky Sport