Unilever launches ‘Help a Child Reach 5′ campaign

As part of efforts to eradicate child mortality and other preventable diseases in the country, a campaign dubbed, “Help a Child Reach 5” was launched by Unilever Ghana Limited in Accra last Friday.

It aimed at raising awareness about the contribution of hand washing with soap to protect children from infections.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Ms Tina Mensah who launched the campaign said currently neonatal deaths account for a large proportion of under-five deaths, adding that “it is as high as 40 per cent of these deaths in the country”.

She said together with the Ghana Health Service the Ministry was working to reduce neonatal mortality rate from 32 per 1,000 live births in 2011 to 21 per 1,000 live births by 2018.

The Minister said the cause of under five deaths was as a result of infections, adding that the deaths of these children could be averted if mothers and caregivers adopt the habit of washing their hands with soap under running water after visiting the toilet and before eating.

Ms Mensah believed that if the habit of hand washing was cultivated it could prevent one million unnecessary child deaths and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Goal three, which focus on ensuring health living.

She urged mothers to take the campaign seriously, saying “Ghana needs the children alive so that they can assume their role as future leaders.

The Managing Director of Unilever, Mr Ziobeieton Yeo in his address said the campaign sought to eradicate under-five mortality by promoting basic hygiene behaviours among the public.

He said the initiative has been necessitated by the high deaths recorded among children under the age of five across the world each year from diseases that can be prevented by washing of hands with soap and water.

Mr Yeo said Unilever has already taken the campaign to schools across the country to teach pupils and teachers to wash hands with Lifebuoy soap.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi