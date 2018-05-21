Unilever keen on sustaining double digit growth rate

Unilever Ghana Limited is working to sustain the double digit growth rate it recorded last year to deliver better value for shareholders of the company, Managing Director, Ziobieton Yeo has said.

“When I look back, I feel confident that it is possible to deliver another digit growth because of what we did last year and what we have started in the first quarter of this year,” he said at the Key Distributors Conference held in Accra on Friday.

The programme dubbed “Connected for Double Digit Growth” and attended by 31 key distributors of Unilever Ghana Limited across the country was under the theme “Creating a Lasting Legacy.”

It was meant to honour and reward the major distributors of Unilever Ghana for their contributions to the growth and profitability of the company.

As part of the programme, some captains of industry, such as the Managing Director of Cal Bank, Frank Adu, was invited to inspire the key distributors of the company.

Mr Yeo told reporters that revenue of the company last year grew by 16 per cent and profit also increased by 23 per cent, and pledged that the impressive performance recorded last year would be maintained this year.

To this end, he said company would continue to deepen its presence in the market and enroll more distributors across the country.

The Managing Director said the company would continue to invest in innovations and products of the company to come out with quality products.

“We will continue to do our job by putting in the market high quality products to set our products apart from the cheap imported products onto the Ghanaian market,” Mr Yeo said.

He said “It is our mission to ensure that people across the world who use our products feel good and have value for our products.”

He said the relative stability of the cedi and the trending down of inflation held prospects for business growth, adding that “I hope consumers will continue to shop,” in the view of the improvement in the economy.

Mr Yeo said Unilever Ghana would continue to invest and expand its operations in the country and said “we have done major investment in our plant in Tema.”

“We have started packing our powdered soap in Ghana, procuring our packaging materials locally and establishing warehouses in Ghana,” he said, indicating that the first warehouse had been opened in Kumasi.

Mr Yeo currently, he said, Unilever produced about 90 per cent of its packaging material locally and by 2020 all the packaging materials would be sourced locally.

The Managing Director pledged his outfit’s commitment in creating value for consumers and its clients in Ghana.

“We are not only the business of selling products, but impacting the local economy and improving livelihoods,” he said.

Mr Adu in a presentation on the need for the key distributors to focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) said CSR “ensured the continuity of business.”

He entreated the companies and members of the business community not to focus on profit, but engage in business practices and programmes that preserve the environment.

Against this backdrop, the Managing Director of Cal Bank entreated companies and individuals to embrace solar to reduce their reliance on the national grid for power.

Mr Adu called for a legislation which would make it mandatory for Real Estate Companies to incorporate solar in their buildings.

According to the Cal Bank Managing Director, solar was becoming cheap, saying Cal Bank had invested in a 2.4 million solar project in the company’s new Head Office, which would provide 500 KVA of power.

The solar investment, he said, would save Cal Bank one million dollars annually on electricity consumption.

By Kingsley Asare