Unilever, Guinness, others receive HR star awards

Unilever Ghana was on Saturday, adjudged the overall best Organisation in HR Practice by the Institute of Human Resources, Management Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP).

In addition, the company received the Best Organisation in Learning & Development Practice award, Best Talent Management Strategy award and Best use of CSR in HR award.

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) received three awards as the Best Workplace Diversity Strategy award, Most Innovative Use of Technology award and Best Organisation in Employee Relations Practice.

Graphic Communications Group Limited was adjudged the Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection award, while HFC Bank was awarded as the Most Successful Change Management Programme.

Other winners include Barclays Bank winning two awards as the Best Organisation in Rewards Management Practice and the Best Organisation in Performance Management.

The Head of HR of Tullow Oil Ghana, Mrs Irene Asare won the Best HR Practitioner of the year, while, Ghana Prisons Service received an award as the most promising Public Sector Organisation in the use of ICT.

In his statement at the function, the President of the IHRMP, Mr. John Wilson said the maiden CDH-Phoenix Ghana HR Star awards has been instituted to motivate HR Practitioners and Organisations in both Public and Private Sectors.

He said the HR Star Awards and other similar Awards for excellence were expected to drive the right behaviours to contribute to the growth of human capital.

The guest speaker, Mr Edward Briku-Boadu, the Chairman of National Labour Commission, speaking under the theme: “Human Capital and National Development”, urged HR Practitioners to take training and retraining of their workers seriously because it is a strategic component of human capital formation and it is firmly recognised in the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

“Under section 9 of the Act which prescribes the duties of an employer, it placed an obligation on the employer (section 9 (d) to develop the human resources by way of training and retraining of the workers. Similarly, under section 10 (c) of the Labour Act, it is the right of the worker to be trained and retrained for the development of skills. It is my hope that those of you who find yourselves directly involved in the day to day management of workers will strictly comply with these provisions in the Act”, he added

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr Edward Kwapong, who is also the Vice-President of IHRMP, expressed delight and appreciation to various sponsors for making sure that the 1st Ghana HR Star Awards has been successfully done.

The event, which was attended by HR Practitioners, Governing Council members, corporate bodies and the general public, was sponsored by New Times Corporation, CDH-Phoenix as headline sponsor. Other sponsors include: GCB Bank, Tullow Oil Ghana, Ghana Water Company Ltd, Fidelity Bank, Unilever Ghana, South Akim Rural Bank, Raincoat Roofing Systems, Tema Lube Oil Company Ltd, Valco, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Everpure Ghana Ltd, KPMG and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. Other media sponsors include: Graphic Communications Group Limited, Multimedia, Daily Guide, Parliamentary News and Today’s Newspaper.

By Times Reporter