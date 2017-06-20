uniBank holds soccer clinic for kids

Black Stars player, Andre Ayew has asked children who wish to take up a career in football to be disciplined at all times.

Speaking at the uniBank soccer clinic held at the Junction Mall at Nungua on Saturday, Andre, who doubles as the bank’s ambassador said, apart from talent and interest in the game, discipline is what ensures a successful career.

“I urge all of you to be disciplined because that is the only way to excel in football and any other profession, “he stated.

He commended the bank for the initiative and pledged to make himself available for subsequent events aimed at inspiring kids to attain the best in life.

In all, about 100 kids from schools across the country participated in the clinic and were taken through basic skills in football.

They also had the opportunity to interact and take pictures with the other football stars that were present including Mubarak Wakaso, John Boye and Stephen Appiah.

Executive Director of the uniBank, Mr. Owusu-Ansah Awere said the event forms part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities and quest to support the growth of football in the country.

By Michael D. Abayateye