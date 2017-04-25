UMB launches instant visa card

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has launched an instant visa card initiative that enables customers to obtain visa cards in few minutes.

The move seeks to provide customers visa cards in a matter of minutes and also afford convenience in banking as well as make banking easier.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr. John Awuah said the bank’s strategic priority was to invest in areas that brought convenience and speed to customers.

He said the introduction of the instant VISA Card was just one of several initiatives being implemented this year.

“We are enhancing our Visa card offering so that our customers can now receive their VISA cards within minutes at all UMB branches,” he said.

Mr. Awuah assured customers and other stakeholders of the bank’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and technology that would ultimately benefit customers.

He stated that the utmost priority of his outfit was to exceed the expectations of customers and enhance their experience at every UMB touch point.

He pledged to provide greater convenience and enhanced service delivery to cherished customers adding that as “a customer centric bank, we have listened to our customers and we are very excited to be introducing this product”.

The CEO recounted the four portfolios of the bank which include the UMB Classic card, VISA Prepaid card, VISA Business card and VISA Platinum card.

The Head of Cards Operations of UMB, Mrs. Irene Adjei-Bisa commented that the cards came with the most advanced chip and pin technology with enhanced security for cardholders.

She noted that customers and non customers could walk into any UMB branch and request for an instant VISA card that suits their needs.

By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley