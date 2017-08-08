UMB Foundation launched

UMB Bank and UMB Capital have launched a joint foundation in Accra to create meaningful and sustainable social and civic impact in society.

The foundation known as ‘UMB Foundation’ seeks to support developing projects including education, health and initiatives that would promote and preserve the Ghanaian heritage and culture.

The board chair of the foundation, Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng, speaking at the launch indicated that the foundation was created to give back to society that had contributed to the success of both institutions.

She stated that these key projects in these three areas would build, equip and add value to beneficiaries of the project as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We expect these projects to make a meaningful difference in the areas of education, health and the celebration and promotion of Ghanaian heritage and culture,” she said.

Mrs Amey-Obeng said, corporate philanthropy through the creation of foundation was an effective, strategic and sustainable method of providing necessary assistance in key areas of need.

She revealed that for education, focus would be on the Volta while health and Ghanaian heritage will focus on Northern and Upper West, and Greater Accra and Ashanti region respectively.

Citing education, Mrs. Amey-Obeng said, motivation and capacity building programmes to enhance teaching and learning would be provided to improve the quality of teaching to disadvantaged children.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UMB Foundation, Ms. Yvonne Botchey provided an overview of the structure of the foundation adding that “we expect these structures to make a meaningful difference in the areas of education and the celebration and promotion of Ghanaian heritage and culture “.

She hinted that the foundation would sponsor projects throughout Ghana as the years within the coming years.