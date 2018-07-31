UMB collaborates with security forces to forge cyber attack

The Management of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), says the bank has successfully collaborated with officers of the Ghana Police Force to cause the arrest of an unscrupulous syndicate who attempted to attack the bank’s infrastructure last week.

A statement issued by the bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “UMB wishes to state that due to the significant infrastructural investments made into the bank’s operational systems, the technical and security teams of our bank were quickly alerted and moved very swiftly to avert this situation”.

It said the bank remains resilient and very committed to working with the security forces to clean the environment of any form of cyber miscreants.

“UMB wishes to extend its appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and tactful recommendations in our collaborative efforts towards the execution of the exercise,” the statement said.

“We wish our valued customers a fruitful new week,” it added.

UMB is a full-service financial institution specialising in customised banking products and services.

It opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognised for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.

UMB currently has 36 branches, three UMB centres for businesses, one UMB Public Private Partnership (PPP) incubator centre and a vast network of ATMs.