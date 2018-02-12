UMaT student granted GH¢10,000 bail

Yaw Obeng Gorman, a 21-year-old student of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has been granted GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old pupil.

The accused, who had earlier pleaded not guilty, would appear again on March 12.

Lawyer Bright Baiden, counsel for the accused, filed an alibi and also provided supporting documents from the UMaT to back his case.

He appealed to the Ghana Police Service to widen their investigations to enable them get hold of the actual perpetrator who committed the crime.

Presenting the facts earlier, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that, the complainant, Faustina Forson is a caterer and mother of the victim, while the accused lived at New Takoradi, a suburb of Tarkwa.

The prosecution said on February 2, at about 3pm, when the victim returned from school, the complainant noticed she had eased on herself and she decided to bath her.

She said whilst bathing the victim, she did not allow the complainant to wash her vagina as she always did.

Inspector Anaman said the complainant became troubled and after bathing the victim, demanded to know what was wrong with her.

The victim then told her that returning from school, a certain man lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her, after which he gave her 2 cedis and asked her to go home.

Inspector Anaman said the complainant asked the victim to take her to the said house which she obliged.

She said the accused was arrested and sent to the police station where he denied any knowledge of the crime.

Inspector Anaman said Dr Joseph Darko, a medical officer of the Apinto Government Hospital, examined the victim and gave his finding as “Normal female genitalia hymen conspicuous absent”.

GNA