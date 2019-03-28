UK-based Ghanaian accountant Kofi Gane to run for President in 2020 elections

A chartered accountant and international development practitioner, Marricke Kofi Gane has announced his decision to contest in the Presidential race in the 2020 elections as an Independent Presidential Candidate.



Announcing his intent in a press release, the UK-based Ghanaian touted himself as a highly experienced person whose “unique blend of local, regional and international experiences” are crucial to Ghana’s needs.



His core vision is to “build Economic, Social, Technological and Political pillars that drive Ghana into first world status

within 25 years” of his administration.



He said, as an International Development expert with vast experiences in managing global innovation and development funds, he understands how the world and development works and how to strategically position Ghana for greater achievements.



Mr. Gane explained that his background as a Chartered Certified Accountant means his professional grooming brings to bear accountability, value for money and critical thinking which are the pillars needed in Ghana’s current political leadership.



When elected as President, he promises to bring “refreshing creativity, inclusiveness and objectivity to how politics is done, as well as the political willpower to challenge and change faulty status quos devoid of blind party allegiance.”



He admits Ghana’s educational system and economy need radical policy innovations to create new opportunities by releasing the full potential of the country’s human resource adding that “the solution to development, lies in the youthful population, if well-equipped, motivated and then directed”.



Mr. Gane said he is a Ghanaian with high integrity, a balanced Christian and respecter of all faiths and creeds.



“Our generation is a bridge – the only remaining bridge between the truncated dreams of our forebears and the eager hopes of posterity unborn. WE have no choice but to disrupt every faulty status quo and make Ghana work for ALL of us. It is a grave burden that will demand more from all of US collectively. God has indeed blessed our homeland Ghana. It is WE, who MUST now make her Great and Strong,” he stressed.



His message to Ghanaians is, “I am here to put Ghana first, because GHANA deserves better! Because YOU deserve better! Because WE deserve better.”



He urges every well-meaning Ghanaian to join “this paradigm revolution, so together we can create a fitting inheritance for our future generation, unleash the best Ghanaian in all of us and build the Ghana that is indeed ‘Great and Strong’.”



“Bring your time and expertise to volunteer, bring your finances to support, bring your votes to back a good cause and bring your influence to steer a new order. Thank you. #Gane4Ghana #GhanaDeservesBetter #TimeNo,” he appeals.

