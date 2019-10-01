UHAS to introduce School of Sports and Exercise Medicine

THE University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho will soon introduce a School of Sports and Exercise Medicine, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor John Owusu Gyapong has announced.

“The faculty members have been employed and we are working feverishly on the circular to enable the school to have its first intake in the 2020/2021 academic year”, he said at the matriculation of 1,060 fresh students of the university at the weekend.

The VC stated that there were diverse strategies to improve the infrastructural facilities on the campus and also build new ones.

For instance, the School of Pharmacy incubator facility, he cited, was nearly complete and would be in use soon.

Furthermore, UHAS had harnessed its meagre internally generated fund to construct additional lecturer rooms as well as consulting rooms for the School of Medicine at the Ho Teaching Hospital campus, he added.

Meanwhile, Professor Gyampong stated that the government had signed an agreement with the Chinese government to build the School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Central Administration, while additional plans were underway to put up halls of residence under public-private partnership arrangements.

He touched on the deplorable access and internal roads on the UHAS main campus and said that the President and the Minister of Roads and Highways had assured the university that the problem would be addressed “soon”.

The challenges, not withstanding, Professor Gyapong maintained that UHAS as a young tertiary institution, envisaged becoming a pre-eminent research and practically-oriented health educational institution.

“We aspire to provide excellent educational opportunities to students and healthcare professionals, to advance their knowledge through scholarship and research, and to provide patient care and services that improve health and quality of life”, said the Vice Chancellor.

UHAS, he pointed out, was the first public university committed exclusively to training health professionals to enable them to deal with the varied health issues in Ghana and beyond.

Hence, the university was exceptionally devoted to research and community service, Professor Gyapong affirmed.

This year, UHAS received a total 4,714 applications out of which 3,243 qualified to be admitted.

Eventually 1,968 were admitted and 1,060 of them enrolled. The fresh students were made up of 622 females and 419 males.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO



