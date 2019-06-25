Uganda’s Cranes poised to continue great start

UGANDA will be looking to continue their great start to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when they face Zimbabwe in a group A clash at the Cairo International Stadium tomorrow.

Zimbabwe opened their AFCON campaign with a brave but ultimately fruitless performance, as they succumbed 1-0 at the hands of hosts Egypt in the opening match on Friday night.

The Warriors cannot afford another loss if they are to truly stay in the race for last 16 qualification and coach Sunday Chidzambwa will hope to see his side show more composure and precision in the final third of the field.

To that end, the likes of Khama Billiat, Ovidy Karuru, Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi will need to up their performance level and take the game to their opponent’s defence.

Uganda come into the match as the group A leaders, having defeated DR Congo 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi.

The result means the Cranes are within touching distance of a place in the knockout rounds of the Afcon, something they have not achieved since being runners-up way back in 1978.

Yet, coach Sebastien Desabre will be urging his team not to get too far ahead of themselves and take the threat offered by Zimbabwe seriously.

In head-to-head terms, Uganda and Zimbabwe have met in 14 previous matches. The Warriors have claimed five wins compared to two for the Cranes, while seven games have been drawn.

The teams’ most recent clash was a friendly in May 2016 in Harare which Zimbabwe won 2-0. – Backpage TXT