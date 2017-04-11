UG retains B’ball crown

University of Ghana (UG) emerged winners of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) 2017 basketball Championship with an emphatic 43-21 victory over Marshalls University on Saturday.

The Champions retained their crown to equal Accra Technical University’s record of winning the competition on two consecutive occasions.

The Marshalls cruised to their first UPAC final after a remarkable comeback against tournament favourites, Accra Technical University (ATU) in the semi-finals.

Marshalls could not live up to the billing as UG comfortably dictated the pace of the game.

ATU picked bronze to appease their followers after a 22 margin victory over the University Of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The experienced ATU side made its quality come to bear as their award winning duo Suleman Abubakar and Abdul Mutaleeb Alhassan exhibited an impressive performance to overcome UENR.

UG’s Joel Tham was adjudged the most valuable player of the 2017 UPAC Basketball championship.-GNA