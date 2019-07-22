UG Endowment Fund: Govt redeems GH¢ 5m pledge

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has redeemed the governmnet’s pledge of GH¢5million towards supporting the Endowment Fund of the University of Ghana (UG).

He made the pledge during the launch of the Endowment Fund in May last year.

It was established to provide additional funds to supplement government’s efforts to ensure that the University improves upon delivery on its mandate.

It includes scholarships, bursaries, tuition waivers, research grants for students and faculty, additional facilities and resources to enhance research and teaching through the provision of equipment, teaching aids and space, upgrading the quality of internet coverage in all UG campuses and access to libraries.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of UG, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, disclosed this at the 2018/2019 congregation ceremonies of the UG held on Saturday

A total of 3,223 students graduated with various degrees from the colleges of the university.

The VC expressed gratitude to the President for the gesture and encouraged all members of the graduating class to also support the institution in the same direction.

According to him, a fundraising strategy to modernise laboratories and research facilities at the UG had also been developed by the Laboratory Modernisation Implementation Committee of the school.

He added that a well-resourced university with modern facilities for research could help deliver and advance Ghana’s national agenda of self-sustaining development as well as meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, agenda 2030 and Africa Union Agenda by 2063.

Professor Owusu stressed that the university remained committed to its vision of becoming a world class research-intensive institution, adding that landmark research grants had already been won.

The University Management and Council, he said, had rolled out an initiative to ensure fiscal discipline and prudent financial management, saying “This initiative seeks to free fiscal space and make funds available to undertake critical developmental projects.”

He mentioned that since the introduction of the reforms, the school had made lots of savings.

The VC advised the graduands to continue to seek knowledge to enable them to make significant changes in their lives and the society as a whole.

Human Resource Partner for International Business Machines (IBM), Ghana, Mr Andy Mensah, in his address advised the graduands against always insisting on having their way and rather use their support systems as a stepping stone to the next available opportunity.

He stressed that it was wrong to give up in difficult situations, adding that knowing when to walk away and when to fight to keep dreams alive was very necessary.

“To succeed in life you must not stop learning, you need education, experience and exposure to be operating in your utmost.

“When you have all of these, opportunities will avail themselves and do not forget that growth and comfort cannot co-exist so be well prepared to take on challenges when they come,” he advised.

