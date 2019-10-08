UEW expands infrastructure to improve teaching, learning

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) continues to invest substantially in its infrastructure to ensure greater expansion as it creates the enabling environment for teaching, learning and research to make tertiary education more accessible to qualified youths.

Reverend Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University, stated this at the matriculation of the 2019/2020 fresh students of the University at Winneba.

Highlighting some new projects of the University, he said a number of initiatives had recently been rolled out to ultimately build a robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to drive the operations of the University.

“The Enterprise Resource Programme (ERP) has also been rolled out and all the preparatory works almost completed to digitise and integrate all key functions of the University to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in its operation”, he said.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni said management of the University was making consistent efforts to provide adequate lecture spaces to facilitate teaching and learning and so contracts had been awarded for the construction of three lecture blocks at the Winneba Campus of which work was steadily progressing.

“We believe in the concept of a healthy mind in a healthy body as we strive for academic excellence,” he said and that construction of a food court at the faculty enclave was on-going to be commissioned by the end of November, this year.

This will provide students with decent and hygienic restaurants to cater for their dietary needs at affordable costs.

The University received a total of 38,898 applications, an increase over the previous year’s 37,733 and of the number, 1,165 were students for post graduate programmes.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni said 29,459 students representing an increase of 44 per cent gained admission over the previous year’s 15,171 students.

He said to reduce the financial burden of needy but brilliant students; the University recently instituted the Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund and during the 2018/2019 academic year, 236 applicants, mostly level 100 students, received support from the Fund.

He encouraged the matriculants to strive for excellence in all their endeavors, saying excellence was not achieved on a silver platter.

“You should strictly set goals and strike a fine balance between your academic, extra-curricular and social life.”

He urged them to be mindful of their actions and inactions, and consider the core values required by the University to achieve their mission and vision.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to submit themselves entirely to the rules and regulations, excellent teachings and guidance of the University.

That, he said, would help them acquire the values, attitudes, knowledge and skills to prove to the world that they were truly nurtured by the University of Excellence.GNA