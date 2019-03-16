UEW disturbances: 2 students granted bail

Two students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), arrested by the police for defying the directive of the Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to vacate campus of the university have been granted police enquiry bail.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, confirmed the arrest and the granting of bail to the students.

He said the two students allegedly refused to vacate the campus of the institution by 6pm on Thursday, following the closure of the UEW.

The closure of UEW occurred as a result of protests by the students against what they termed “unfair dismissal of their lecturers” by management of the university.

There was confrontation between the students and police after the police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors, and in reaction pelted the police with stones.

At a Central Regional Co-ordinating Council (REGSEC) meeting yesterday, the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, explained that the decision by REGSEC was in force, adding that the Ajumako and Winneba campuses of the institution remained closed.

He said that members of REGSEC in taking the decision took into consideration recent disturbances and occurrences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“We followed closely the happenings on UEW campus deep into the night, and early morning before the decision was made,” the minister indicated.

Mr Kwamena Duncan wondered why few protesting students moved from lecture hall to lecture hall to sack other students learning or having lectures in the halls,

stressing that, “We took this decision in order to protect life and property”.

The UEW was closed indefinitely upon a directive from the REGSEC on Thursday, following a chaotic confrontation between the students and police deployed to the scene.

Students from the Winneba and Ajumako campuses of the university were given up to 6pm on Thursday to vacate the various halls of residence as well as premises of the university.

There was huge police presence led by the Central Regional Police Commander to enforce the directive of REGSEC.

In the ensuing confrontation, the students damaged the windscreen of a police vehicle and destroyed properties belonging to the university.

