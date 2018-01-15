U/E NPP Chair applauds President for Amidu’s nomination

NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo, on behalf of the regional secretariat, for naming Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the appointment of Martin Amidu indicates the president’s indubitable detestation for corruption and his unbendable commitment to fighting it.

In a press release copied to Citi News, Alhaji Murtala said the appointment of Martin Amidu has taken Ghanaians by storm and pointed to the overwhelming backing the President has received as a sign of the former Attorney General’s suitability for the position.

“CHRAJ, Imani-Ghana, Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Ghana Civil Society Organisations are heralding the decision of the president of which the people of the Upper East Region are no exception. I knew Mr. Amidu for his stances on truth since his childhood days and wasn’t surprised when his childhood attributes blossomed and he attained the accolade ‘Citizen Vigilante’.

“Mr. Amidu is known to be independent minded, very fierce in his fight against corruption. He fought his own government against all the odds in order to protect his uncompromising principles even to the detriment of his life and job.”

“Mr. Amidu hails from the Upper East Region and I can vividly recount how we grew up in the same neighbourhood of Daduri in Bawu with our family houses not far from apart.”

Alhaji Murtala urged Ghanaians and public officials to support Martin Amidu uncover and prosecute all corrupt officials both in past and present governments.