Udinese set up ﻿﻿Juventus clash in Italian Cup last-16 ﻿

Udinese thrashed Serie A rivals Bologna 4-0 on Wednesday to book an Italian Cup last-16 clash with Juventus.

Goals from Antonin Barak, Sebastien De Maio, Rolando Mandragora and Kevin Lasagna gave the north-easterners their first win since November 11.

Bologna were playing without Serbian coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is battling leukaemia, on the bench.

Sassuolo fell 2-1 to Serie B side Perugia, who wrapped up victory with first-half goals from Pasquale Mazzocchi and Hans Nicolussi, to set up a last-16 tie with Napoli next month.

SPAL eased past Lecce 5-1, with top-flight sides Fiorentina and Genoa also having advanced on Tuesday.

Juventus’ four-year reign as Italian Cup winners was ended last season by Atalanta, who went on to lose to Lazio in the final.

The holders will play Cremonese in the next round, after the Lombardy club beat fellow Serie B outfit Empoli 1-0 on Tuesday. – AFP