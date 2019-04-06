U/West Police arrest 12 suspected criminals

The Upper West Regional Police Command yesterday paraded 12 suspected criminals for identification by crime victims, at Wa.

The suspects, who were said to be above 20 years, were arrested in Wa at different locations on separate missions by the police, upon tip-off from complainants in March, this year.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Ndekugri, said preliminary investigations and search on the suspects revealed that some of them had stolen items.

“After the parade, we will also carry out our investigations and arraign them without delay so that those who will be found guilty will be made to face the law,” he said.

ACP Ndekugri urged the public to collaborate with the police by reporting dubious activities or questionable characters to the police for immediate action.

“The new Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has said he is not going to countenance any favouritism when it comes to dealing with crime. I am confident that we can weed out most of the robbers under his watch,” he said.

ACP Ndekugri assured residents of police protection and will ensure law and order.



