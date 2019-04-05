U/W RFA yet to confirm status of Wa All Stars



The Regional Football Association in Upper West region, has said, they were yet to confirm the change of ownership of Premier League side Wa All Stars.

This follows recent media reports that, the club has been sold to former Black Stars player, John Painstil.

However, should there be a confirmation of the change of ownership; the new owner has the right to vacate the region, according to the Wa RFA.

Alhaji Duadi S. Yahaya, the Regional FA Chairman who said this in an interview with the GNA Sports said, they were yet to receive a formal communication from the club on the ownership change.

“At the moment it remains the private property of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). News about change of ownership and name remains a rumour to us, until we get a formal communications from the club,” he added.

“If the rumour turns into reality, then the team can move out of the region because the new owner has the right to do so and the region stands the risk of losing a lot.”

“Even though the rumour is not confirmed, there is no smoke without fire and I want to confirm from Nyantakyi himself first,” he added.

“It is a rumour that the club has been sold to former Deputy Black Stars Skipper, John Paintsil and that he has changed the name to Stallion FC but I would go to Accra and find out the truth [evidence of documentation],” he added.

Alhaji Yahaya’s comment followed recent reports that the club which belonged to former FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi had been sold to Paintsil with the name being change to Stallions FC.

The Wa All Stars FC was formed 10 years ago by Nyantakyi who was banned for life by world football governing body FIFA, for his alleged involvement in corrupt deals exposed by Tiger Eye PI in 2018.

–GNA