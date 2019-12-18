Tyson Fury’s new trainer﻿ ﻿plots to wipe out Wilder

Tyson Fury’s new trainer Sugarhill Steward has hinted they would improve his punch power to wipe out Deontay Wilder.

Fury parted ways with Ben Davison, who steered him to a draw against Wilder in their first fight, earlier this week and has joined forces with the nephew and protégé of legendary American trainer Emanuel Steward.

The Kronk Gym in Detroit was home to 41 world champions under Emanuel Steward, including Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko who were reinvented with thudding jabs and brutal right hands to become dominant heavyweight champions.

Steward’s nephew Sugarhill exclusively said to Sky Sports about the plan he and Fury have devised to win the rematch against Wilder: “It’s the Kronk style, so it’s not hard to figure out.

“What did Emanuel like the most? If you know that answer, you know the plan Tyson spoke about. It’s so simple, you could miss it.”

Lewis and Klitschko became known for maximising their considerable height and reach.

Asked if Fury was capable of knocking Wilder out, Sugarhill added: “Definitely, this is the heavyweight division. Both guys are big punchers but Wilder is bigger, he is a beast of a puncher. But one punch changes a fight and this is why the heavyweights are the big daddies of them all.

“[A knockout] is always the plan. Why think anything less?”

Fury dramatically climbed off the canvas twice (once significantly in the 12th round) and was left frustrated by a stalemate in his WBC title challenge of Wilder a year ago.

That was one of five fights under ex-trainer Davison – most recently he outpointed Otto Wallin despite sustaining a bad cut.

“He wanted a trainer who was technical,” Sugarhill explained about their link-up. He wants to be very technical. We will work on his technique. These are the characteristics he was looking for when he called me, and I fit the description.

“It all happened so fast. Initially he spoke to me about coming into camp, then I heard Ben Davison is gone and I’m the head trainer.”

Anthony Joshua’s rematch win against Andy Ruiz Jr has breathed more life into the heavyweight division ahead of Fury and Wilder’s expected second meeting on February 22.

Initially from afar, Sugarhill always expected Fury to eventually come out on top. – Sky Sports