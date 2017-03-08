Tyson Fury: I’m coming back in May

Tyson Fury says he will return to boxing in May almost 18 months since he took Wladimir Klitschko’s world heavyweight titles.

Fury has not fought since stunning Klitschko on points in Germany in late 2015 to win the WBO, IBF and WBA Super belts.

The IBF stripped him shortly afterwards, while Fury voluntarily gave up his remaining titles in the autumn for medical reasons and then had his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The BBBofC is yet to announce the licence has been reinstated, and asked in January about a possible comeback Fury said: “I don’t see anything in the next 10 years”.

But the 28-year-old now claims he is ready to return against an unnamed opponent.

He tweeted: “Breaking news. Return of the MAC, May 13, working on an opponent more news to follow.

“Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king. Whoever got my belts I’m coming for you! Big or small.”

Two of Fury’s old belts, the IBF and WBA Super versions, will be on the line when Anthony Joshua and Klitschko meet on April 29. – Sky Sports