Two more die in fatal crash in Ewusiejoe

The death toll in the fatal crash, on Saturday afternoon, at Ewusiejoe in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region, on the Takoradi- Elubo highway, has risen from eight to 10.

Meanwhile, doctors have referred another patient in a critical condition, to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra, for further treatment, leaving the number of injured as at yesterday at 18.

Health authorities told The Ghanaian Times that one died on Sunday evening while the other died yesterday morning.

Earlier, on Saturday afternoon, the crash claimed eight people on the spot including five women and three men, who were deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary for identification and autopsy.

Twenty-one others, who were in critical condition, were receiving treatment at the emergency care unit of the hospital.

The crash, which occurred at about 4pm on Saturday, involved two passenger buses -Toyota bus with registration number WR 1955-09 and Nissan Urvan bus with the registration number CR894-15.

The combine team from the police, the ambulance services and the Fire Service and safety managers were on hand to attend the emergency situation.

“We have been to the hospital and the two have been confirmed dead. The families and the leaders of the Church of Christ at Tarkwa have come to help identify the bodies,” the Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Richard Appiah confirmed yesterday.

He explained that a delegation of the Church of Christ at Tarkwa was returning from a funeral ceremony at Mankessim in the Central Region, when the crash occurred.

Mr. Appiah said, the crash was caused by the driver of the Toyota bus (STANBIC bus), who was overtaking on a straight road at the outskirt of Ewusiejoe.

“The STANBIC bus driver refused and forced his way and collided with the Nissan Urvan bus, leading to the death of the eight passengers at Ewusiejoe,” The MTTD Commander recalled.

