Two grabbed for robbing money transfer operators

Two persons have been arrested by Police for allegedly robbing Posrsh Nysa Ventures, a mobile money transfer shop, at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region, of items worth GH¢6,856.

John Weduwa, 47, and Mohammed Salifu, 27, were reported to have attacked and robbed two sales operators (names withheld) at gunpoint, and took away some items.

The items included recharge cards, 20 MTN Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, laptop computer and three techno mobile phones loaded with cash of GH¢739.

Briefing the media, the Director-General of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCOP Bright Oduro said the suspects were in custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said on February 20, at about 1pm, the suspects wielding an AK 47 assault rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition concealed in a bag and arrived at the shop on an unregistered motorbike.

He said Mohammed entered the shop ostensibly to transact business, but quickly went back and took the weapon and re-entered the shop and held the two female staff hostage.

DCOP Oduro said Wedawa joined Mohammed and they looted their items, and fled by the motorbike.

He said the victims raised alarm and the youth in the vicinity gave the suspects a chase and arrested them.

DCOP Oduro said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the source of the weapon.

