Two arrested for ‘child cannibalism’

Police in Mozambique have arrested two men on suspicion of cannibalism.

The suspects were apprehended in the western city of Tete, after police found two saucepans containing the cooked body parts of an exhumed child, including ribs, legs and arms.

One of the men is a gravedigger, and the pair are believe to have taken the child from a nearby cemetery.

“We have concluded these detained men used to violate graves,” said police spokesperson Lurdes Ferreira. “They used to remove dead bodies, particularly of male children.”

Ms Ferreira added that the men would answer for their crimes in court, frustrating a local crowd who had attempted to lynch them. BBC