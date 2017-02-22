Two armed robbers arrested

Two suspected armed robbers who attempted to rob Express Credit, a financial institution located at Breku, in the Central Region have been arrested by the Awutu Breku police.

The robbers, Salifu Mohammed, 25 and Johnson Wedua, 45 were said to have armed themselves with An AK 47 rifle and went on a broad daylight robbery expedition last Monday.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Samuel Kweku Lordey said that, the police received a distress call last Monday at 1pm and rushed to the scene of the robbery.

He said, the timely intervention of the police, prevented Johnson Wedua from being lynched by the angry mob, adding that after the suspects were arrested, Johnson was rushed to the Winneba hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained from the beating while Salifu Mohammed remained in police custody, assisting in investigations.

The Divisional Commander the police conducted thorough search on the suspects, and found 20 rounds of ammunitions which were retrieved from them.

Chief Superintendent Lordey, advised members of the public to be security conscious “because the police cannot be everywhere all the time”.

Some robbers, he said posed as taxi drivers to rob unsuspecting members of the public and some car snatchers also posed as passengers to snatch cars from taxi , so everybody needs to be vigilant and look out for certain signs that could expose people with malicious intents.

Touching on the drastic reduction of crime rate in Kasoa and its environs, the Police commander noted that, patrols was the major tool they used in fighting criminals in the area.

He told The Ghanaian Times that though crimes cannot be totally eliminated, the Kasoa Divisional Police would do everything within its capacity to ensure that all law breakers, especially criminals were arrested and prosecuted.

The public, he said should not relent in their efforts to volunteer information about criminals in their vicinities adding that the identity of persons who volunteer such information would be protected.

“I am calling on everybody to collaborate with the police so that together, we can make Kasoa a safe place for habitation. Don’t be afraid of the police because we are here for you. Report all cases of abuse, theft, armed robbery and others to us and we promise to arrest trouble causers and bring them to book,” he assured.

By Raissa Sambou